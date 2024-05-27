'Aggressive shark behavior' forces closure of waters at all San Clemente beaches, officials say

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- San Clemente officials on Monday ordered the closure of waters at all of the city's beaches due to shark activity.

The advisory was issued after "confirmed aggressive shark behavior in the vicinity of T-Street Beach," according to a statement.

"The beaches will remain open, but water access will remain closed until 8:00 p.m.," the statement said, "pending no additional shark sightings."

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a lifeguard boat patrolling the water off San Clemente, where the sand was crowded with beachgoers on Memorial Day.