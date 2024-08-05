Agoura Hills wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway takes shape with completed deck

New video shows the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing taking shape as Caltrans moves to construct its side walls.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills is starting to take shape.

New video shared by CalTrans shows the deck fully laid down and work starting on the side walls.

Installation of the girders was completed in April, followed with a new layer of cement coating the beams.

Construction on the wildlife crossing began in 2022 and is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.

It will be one of the largest crossings of its kind in the world, stretching 210 feet over 10 lanes of the freeway.

The goal is to connect the population of mountain lions - and other wildlife south of the freeway - to the larger and more diverse populations in the foothills.