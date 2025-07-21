AIR7 video shows motorcyclist miraculously walk away from crash at the end of high-speed chase

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol chase ended with a suspect flying off their bike in a frightening motorcycle crash in Long Beach.

The shocking video of the end of the chase was caught exclusively by AIR7.

The chase started near Downey on the 605 Freeway on Sunday night. The motorcyclist was reportedly wanted for speeding and tried to get away.

The pursuit then went to the 405 Freeway, where the suspect was riding at dangerous speeds over 140 mph.

The motorcyclist eventually clipped a car and crashed in what looked like it was going to be a fatal accident. Incredibly, the motorcyclist survived and walked off from the crash scene.

At one point, the driver was seen casually walking back to their bike. Eventually, CHP caught up with the motorcyclist and took them into custody.

