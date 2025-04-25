Airshow pilot dies after experimental airplane crashes at Langley Air Force base

An aerobatic pilot died Thursday in a crash at the Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, where he was set to participate in an airshow this weekend.

Rob Holland, a full-time airshow pilot, was killed in the accident at the base in Hampton, according to his social media accounts.

"Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history," a post on his Instagram account announcing his death stated. "Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday."

The crash occurred on Thursday, shortly before noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. An experimental MX Aircraft MXS crashed while the pilot was attempting to land at the base, the FAA said.

The pilot was the only person on board, the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Holland was set to participate in the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Airshow, happening Saturday and Sunday at the base.

ABC News has reached out to the Langley Air Force Base for comment.

Holland was a 13-time U.S. National Aerobatic champion, according to his website biography.

"Rob will be remembered as a friend, a mentor, a leader, and an innovator," Jim Bourke, president of the International Aerobatic Club, which organizes the competition, said in a statement. "To Rob's family: words cannot express our grief over your loss, but we are so glad we were able to share Rob Holland with you."