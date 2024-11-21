'Alien: Romulus' director proud of all his movie's jump scares

'Alien: Romulus' is the stuff nightmares are made of and it's streaming now on Hulu

Good news, horror fans. "Alien: Romulus" is now streaming on Hulu!

The latest film in the iconic franchise follows a group of young space colonists trying to get out of their mining community in search of new beginnings. Along the way, they come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

"Alien" movies have been frightening and delighting audiences since 1979 when the original, directed by Ridley Scott, was released in theaters.

"Alien: Romulus" director Fede Alvarez told On The Red Carpet he is thrilled that his take on the franchise is bringing in all types of viewers.

"You have the fans that, you know, saw all the originals. And I think most of them, they responded to how connected it felt to the classics," Alvarez said. "I think even more fascinating has been to see a new generation of non-fans that discover all this universe through this movie, that hadn't seen any of them, and they're in they're like, obsessed with it right now!"

"I was 12, 13 when I watched the originals, they stayed with me forever. And it's great to see that happening as well with the new generation," he added.

"Alien: Romulus" is full of jump scares, so when On the Red Carpet asked Alvarez if he was proud that he gave this writer nightmares, he laughed and said "yes."

"That's what I love about horror... it just turns all of us into kids again watching movies," Alvarez said. "It doesn't matter how much someone can explain 'that's not going to attack you.' You still jump in your seat! I still find that fascinating."

Ahem. I'll remember that, sir.

Alvarez is ready to jump back into the Alien world if he's called.

"Absolutely. Yeah. It's all about... having the right story."

As we wait for new alien adventures, you can stream "Alien: Romulus" on Hulu now.

