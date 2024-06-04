Watch the official trailer here. "Alien: Romulus" premieres in theaters August 16.

The 'Alien: Romulus' trailer is here, and it's terrifying

The official trailer for "Alien: Romulus" is here, and it's complete with xenomorphs, chestbursters and face-huggers.

LOS ANGELES -- The trailer for the much-anticipated "Alien: Romulus" is here.

From producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez comes the newest addition to the "Alien" franchise.

The sci-fi horror movie follows a group of young space colonizers scavenging an abandoned spacecraft, only to be met with the universe's most terrifying life form.

In the trailer, we see the films' stars, Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, face xenomorphs, chestbursters and face-huggers as they explore the derelict space station.

As the group fights for their life on the ship, the phrase "In space no one can hear you" appears on screen and the audio cuts.

"Alien: Romulus" premieres in theaters August 16.

