Allegedly armed man shot, killed by police in Harvard Heights

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by police in the Harvard Heights area.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday near Ardmore Avenue and 11th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say officers were responding to reports of gunshots near an apartment building when they came across a man with a gun. Officers opened fire some point after that, though details were limited.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

No officers were injured.

Authorities say they'll be reviewing body camera footage to determine exactly what happened.