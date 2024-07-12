Allstate looking to raise California homeowners insurance premiums by average of 34%

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Allstate is looking to raise its California homeowners insurance premiums by an average of 34%, which would make it the largest rate hike of the year.

According to the state's Department of Insurance, Allstate filed for a 39.6 % increase last year before amending the request to 34.1% in January.

The insurer cited higher repair costs, frequent severe weather events and legal system abuse for the increase. The rate hike has the potential to affect more than 350,000 policyholders.

Allstate stopped writing new California homeowner insurance policies in November 2022, and last year, the company received approval for a 4% rate hike.

Consumer Watchdog President Carmen Balber spoke with The Los Angeles Times, saying, "Allstate is using secret algorithms to decide whether homeowners are at high risk of wildfire and how much they will pay. We're pushing the company to explain that pricing ... and disclose to consumers ... exactly what is raising their premiums."

Allstate's request remains under review.