Altadena Little League players impacted by Eaton Fire see wave of support thanks to Burbank HS

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burbank High School held a special fundraiser for Altadena Little League players impacted by the Eaton Fire during its annual alumni game Saturday.

The money raised will help both the East Altadena Little League and the Central Altadena Little League. The leagues lost almost everything, including their field, some of their facilities and equipment.

Some of the players and their families also lost homes.

The Little League coaches said since the fundraising announcement, they've been getting lots of support.

"The field is that for us," said Coach Phillip Pollerana. "It's going to be a place for us to be able to go and still congregate, still get together with our community, and have a sense of community and family, and it's brought us together."

The Burbank High School team gave the Little Leaguers some new uniform pants, and the young players even got to take part in the game ceremonies and hang out with the team.

"It means a lot because it gives us something to distract [ us ] from the everyday grind of trying to get back into our homes," said Coach Chase Kim.