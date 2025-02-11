Altadena artist creates 'beauty out of the ashes' following destructive Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As many people mourn the loss of iconic parts of Altadena destroyed in the Eaton Fire, a local artist is using his creativity to make beauty out of the ashes.

With each brush stroke, Keni Arts is trying to heal the heart of Altadena.

Before the fire burned thousands of homes and businesses last month, Keni would paint popular businesses and areas in the city.

During the fire, Keni lost his home of 38 years along with hundreds, maybe even thousands, of pieces of artwork that were inside his home studio.

"My wife and I were talking about possibly downsizing. We didn't have any idea that it would come sooner than we thought," Arts said.

Now, he's painting with a new purpose, showing what's left of so many beloved Altadena places.

"This series here, I started posting it, is called 'Beauty From Ashes.' It's a scripture out of the Bible that talks about God making beauty out of the ashes and that's what I believe is going to happen here," he said.

One of his newer paintings is of Steve's Bike Shop, where he once bought his bike.

Arts says eventually he'd like to paint some of the personal homes that were lost for other people, but in the meantime he's hoping his work provides some comfort.

"I wasn't sure how people would react to to me posting some of these images of the destruction, and to my surprise I've had a lot of people say that they really appreciate seeing it this way," he said.

You can find some of Art's work on his website.