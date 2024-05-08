Amber Alert issued after 1-year-old boy abducted in West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after a 1-year-old boy was abducted in West Covina, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert just before 2 a.m.

The victim, Weston Landrum, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday night on North Grand Avenue and Fairway Lane.

The year-old child is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing camouflage pants and a gray shirt with a picture of a bunny on it.

Authorities say the suspect in the abduction is 46-year-old Wesley Williams. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and blue jeans. He has a noticeable wing tattoo on his neck.

He was last seen driving a 2014 white Toyota Tacoma with the California license plate 75001B3.

The relationship between the two is unclear.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.