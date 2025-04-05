Two Southern California talents sing their way to next round of 'American Idol'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two very talented young men from Southern California are still in the thick of the competition on this season of "American Idol."

Desmond Roberts, who is originally from Orange County, now lives in Corona and works in Los Angeles. He wowed the judges with his audition.

The Southern California native said he first tried out for the show 10 years ago. The 26-year-old, who now teaches music, says his growth and maturity helped push him through to the next level.

"I did grow, I did change, I did actually improve on what it is that I was made to do," Roberts said. "It was very fun watching their reaction because in the audition I had my eyes closed the entire time... But when I look back at it, I see they really did enjoy it and it was just extremely validating."

The second Southern California native we'll see this weekend on "American Idol" is East L.A.'s own MKY Jimenez (pronounced "Mikey"). He didn't just impress the judges with his voice, his whole presentation got Lionel Richie out of his chair and dancing to his version of the classic Smokey Robinson & The Miracles' song, "Ooo Baby Baby. "

"I'm ready. I just needed an opportunity to be seen," MKY said. "So far 'American Idol' has opened my eyes in so many different ways. I'm definitely fulfilling my dream as an artist because they're just amazing people, the whole production team...

"I'm getting the opportunity to perform at a very high level... Even for me to get 'American Idol' to come out to Whittier Boulevard, I don't think that's ever been done before. So it's all about just pushing the culture and breaking down barriers."

We'll find out who makes it through for another round of competition starting Sunday night, April 6, on ABC.

