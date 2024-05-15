'American Idol' finalist Abi Carter enjoys hometown hero welcome in Indio

The 21-year-old will compete for the top prize this weekend and was treated to multiple events across the Coachella Valley.

The 21-year-old will compete for the top prize this weekend on the season finale and was treated to a day's worth of events across the Coachella Valley.

The 21-year-old will compete for the top prize this weekend on the season finale and was treated to a day's worth of events across the Coachella Valley.

The 21-year-old will compete for the top prize this weekend on the season finale and was treated to a day's worth of events across the Coachella Valley.

The 21-year-old will compete for the top prize this weekend on the season finale and was treated to a day's worth of events across the Coachella Valley.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- "American Idol" contestant Abi Carter has earned a spot in the top 3, and the Southern California native recently enjoyed a huge homecoming celebration in her hometown of Indio.

The 21-year-old will compete for the top prize this weekend on the season finale and was treated to a day's worth of events across the Coachella Valley. She reflected on her journey with our ABC affiliate in Palm Springs.

"Being home ... it's where I'm meant to be," said Carter. "Even if it doesn't keep me, I always come back to it. It's a breath of fresh air. Hot air for sure! But it's a breath of fresh air."

A parade and a hometown concert are also planned for Carter.

The "American Idol" finale will take place on Sunday, May 19, on ABC.