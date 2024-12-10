Amid rape allegations Jay-Z appears at 'Mufasa' film premiere with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy

Jay-Z is accusing an attorney of accusing him of rape as part of a blackmail attempt.

Jay-Z is accusing an attorney of accusing him of rape as part of a blackmail attempt.

Jay-Z is accusing an attorney of accusing him of rape as part of a blackmail attempt.

Jay-Z is accusing an attorney of accusing him of rape as part of a blackmail attempt.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A day after he was accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl, Jay-Z made a public appearance Monday, attending the premiere of Disney's new "Mufasa: The Lion King" with his wife Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy play significant roles in the prequel, with the singer reprising her role from the 2019 version of "The Lion King" as Nala, and her 12-year-old real-life daughter making her film debut voicing Nala's offspring Kiara.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2024. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter was added over the weekend to a lawsuit filed in October that had accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping a girl at a party in 2000.

Other lawsuits filed by the same Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee, did not survive because the plaintiffs declined to be named; however, in this case, the judge said the then-13-year-old showed sufficient cause to continue anonymously.

The original complaint referred to a "Celebrity A" who this weekend was revealed to be Carter.

The rapper and hip-hop mogul issued a strongly worded denial Sunday, attacking the lawsuit as a blackmail attempt.

In his statement, he also addressed concerns about the suit's impact on his family.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he wrote.

One legal analyst said he thinks the tone of Jay-Z's statement may work against him.

"It's an interesting response," said attorney and former Los Angeles County prosecutor Joshua Ritter. "I think it's a strategic mistake. Quite honestly. I think it's trying to deflect and posture this as some sort of money grab."

Jay-Z also attacked Tony Buzbee, calling him a fraud.

But Buzbee is standing his ground.

"I won't be bullied or intimidated," the attorney said. "People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed... I also won't allow anyone to scare my clients into silence."

Carter has now filed a motion to have the plaintiff's identity disclosed or have the court dismiss the complaint.

But Ritter says getting the identity revealed is unlikely.

"The laws protecting victims of sexual assault are very strong, and their biggest concern is not exposing the victim to any further trauma or embarrassment," Ritter said.

