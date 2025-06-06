Amor A Mi celebrates Mexican food's evolution in Burbank with a twist

In Burbank, ABC7 found a destination for Mexican food with a twist, prepared with the freshest ingredients and a passion for modern flare.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Take a vacation to Amor A Mi, a modern Mexican kitchen in Burbank, just a short drive from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The dining experience feels relaxed yet upscale.

You won't find any entrée over $20, but you will be treated to the best ingredients, as these chefs and baristas blend and bridge classic Mexican recipes with modern flare.

"I like to give a little twist," chef Enrique Soltero said. "Keep Mexican food evolving as well, because Mexican food is an evolution."

Soltero founded Amor A Mi just six months ago, and already, he feels one with his Burbank community.

"They'll stop by to say 'hi' or bring you some oranges that they had, so it's pretty nice," Soltero said. "It's nice to be here."

The restaurant's name, meaning self-love, is something he believes we all can have more of.

On the menu, the classic best-selling chilaquiles, big breakfast sandwiches, tacos, menudo. They also offer unique and equally delicious dishes like pork belly on a Chinese blue corn bun.

And friends, you cannot visit Amor A Mi without ordering the French toast.

Get ready for a massive 3-inch dipped brioche bread, topped with a passion fruit whipped cream that can only be described as perfection.

Or come in for coffee. They take immense pride in their coffee blends, and look forward to sharing their rich Mexican heritage with you, the community.

But Amor A Mi's founder said chief among the reasons to check out the restaurant is the quality and the service.

"We put a lot of emphasis on service to bring people and make them feel welcome," Soltero said.

Amor A Mi is open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later this month, they will begin offering weekend dinner service.

The restaurant is located at 2007 W. Burbank Blvd.

Thanks to Ivan Lopez, of Burbank, for the submission.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.