Amy Adams plays unusual role in new movie 'Nightbitch:' Mom-by-day who may become a dog-by-night

HOLLYWOOD -- Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams is back at the box office in a new movie that required her to do some unusual training. She plays a mom-by-day who may become a dog-by-night. You read that right.

"Nightbitch" is based on a novel about a stay-at-home mom who starts transforming into a dog at night. That's the easy explanation for a film about the challenges of motherhood, identity, isolation, getting older and more.

I asked Adams, who is also a producer on the film, for her perspective to viewers.

"I think just go in with an open mind. It's the kind of movie that takes you on a ride," said Adams. "I think everybody's going to get something different from it. And I think there's something for, for, you know, anyone who has parents, anyone who's been a parent, anyone who knows parents and people inside of relationships. It also tells a story of a family, a relationship, of community, of sort of ancestral trauma, you know, all those things I like to dive into."

Adams says she got an early copy of the book and immediately wanted to bring it to the big screen. "She had such a unique point of view and a unique tone, and I thought it was a wonderful opportunity to tell a story in a really unique way."

To play the part required Adams learn to walk like a dog!

"I had a lot of conversations about walking like a dog, barking, sort of the level of growl. Looking back on it now, it's funny but at the same time, I took it very seriously!" said Adams.

"Nightbitch" is rated "R." It's new to theatres Friday, December 6.