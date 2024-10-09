Police said a driver in a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car before hitting the woman

Woman struck and killed in Anaheim after driver veers off road, lands in Santa Ana River

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman out for a walk in Anaheim was killed after a driver veered off road and slammed into her, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Rio Vista Street and Wagner Avenue, near the Santa Ana River, Anaheim police said.

Police said a driver in a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car before hitting the woman.

Officer initially responded to a single-car crash, but at some point, a man reported his wife hadn't returned home from a walk. She was later found in nearby brush after a search.

The Mercedes landed in the Santa Ana River.

Police are investigating if DUI was a factor. Two men have been detained.