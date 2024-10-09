Woman struck and killed in Anaheim after driver veers off road, lands in Santa Ana River

Police said a driver in a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car before hitting the woman
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman out for a walk in Anaheim was killed after a driver veered off road and slammed into her, according to police.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Rio Vista Street and Wagner Avenue, near the Santa Ana River, Anaheim police said.
Police said a driver in a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car before hitting the woman.
Officer initially responded to a single-car crash, but at some point, a man reported his wife hadn't returned home from a walk. She was later found in nearby brush after a search.
The Mercedes landed in the Santa Ana River.
Police are investigating if DUI was a factor. Two men have been detained.