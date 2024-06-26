2 teens accused of posing as ICE agents to rob Hispanics in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim police hope additional victims come forward after police say two 19-year-old suspects robbed several people while pretending to be U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"No police officer would ever approach anybody and demand any type of money," Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said.

"I know of at least five robberies that have occurred in Anaheim since June 10," McClintock added. "We're aware of several robberies that have happened in Santa Ana and the surrounding cities in Orange County."

On Thursday, 19-year-old Laurentiu Baceanu and 19-year-old Vasile Alexandru were arrested in Fullerton after two robberies in Anaheim that day.

"At least one of our robberies involved a large amount of cash," McClintock said.

Pablo Ramirez almost fell victim to the fake agents when he was approached last week in the parking lot of a Westminster shopping center.

"They came up to me and said, 'Hey friend, immigration.' They pulled out their badges from under their shirts," Ramirez said. "They were well dressed, kind of like if they were lawyers and you kind of get a little scared because you think they're immigration."

Ramirez knew something was wrong and told the men he would call police.

The ICE impersonators took off in a gray SUV.

He said his brother fell victim to the suspects four days earlier. They allegedly got away with $900.

"They also told him they were from immigration," Ramirez said. "The same thing that happened to me. Since he's only been in this country for a little bit he did fall victim and they took his money."

Anaheim police said the suspects targeted Hispanic victims in public.

They're asking others who may have been preyed upon to call authorities.