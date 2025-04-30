Anaheim PD searching for thieves who stole $11,000 in cash, jewelry from family during Ramadan

Police in Anaheim are searching for two suspects they say broke into a home while a family was away for Ramadan and stole more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry.

Police in Anaheim are searching for two suspects they say broke into a home while a family was away for Ramadan and stole more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry.

Police in Anaheim are searching for two suspects they say broke into a home while a family was away for Ramadan and stole more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry.

Police in Anaheim are searching for two suspects they say broke into a home while a family was away for Ramadan and stole more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Anaheim are searching for two suspects they say broke into a home while a family was away for Ramadan and stole more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry.

The break-in happened the evening of March 22 at a home near S Greenwich Street.

Police said the suspects disabled the alarm before they made their way inside and took off in a grey or silver minivan.

The victim shared surveillance video of the suspects with Eyewitness News, which shows them walking in front of the home.

One suspect was wearing light pink shorts with a black jacket, a black hat and sunglasses. He walked past the home just after 6 p.m. holding what appears to be a cell phone, according to the footage.

The second suspect was wearing a black shirt with denim shorts and black shoes.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. The victim told ABC7 that his children are "terrified" and scared to sleep in their bedrooms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department.