Andy Murray confirms he will retire after Paris Olympics

Andy Murray has confirmed that he will retire from professional tennis after the Paris Olympics, saying it will be his "last ever tennis tournament."

The 37-year-old, a three-time grand slam champion, will be appearing at his fifth Games and is the only man in history to win two Olympic singles gold medals.

Murray was unable to play in the singles competition in the final Wimbledon tournament of his career earlier this month after undergoing surgery on a spinal cyst but got an emotional farewell playing doubles with his brother, Jamie, on Centre Court.

He previously said he wouldn't rule out participating in other tournaments this season if he was unable to be competitive at Wimbledon and the Olympics.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament. Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career, and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Murray won the first Olympic gold of his career at London 2012 after beating Roger Federer in straight sets just weeks after a heartbreaking defeat to the Swiss in the Wimbledon final.

That victory proved to be the catalyst for Murray's first triumph in SW19 the following year as he became the first British man in 77 years to lift the Wimbledon trophy.

Murray then defended his Olympic title four years later in Rio, defeating Juan Martín del Potro in the final. He also has a mixed doubles silver medal from London 2012.

"5th Olympics. Final tournament," Murray's mother Judy posted on X.

Murray carved out a remarkable career in the greatest era in men's tennis history, claiming three grand slams - two Wimbledons and a US Open - two Olympic golds, the 2016 ATP Finals title, 14 Masters 1000 titles and a year-end world No. 1 ranking.