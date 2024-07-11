Angel City FC among those honored at ESPN's 10th annual Sport Humanitarian Awards

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Angel City Football Club was among those honored Wednesday night at ESPN's 10th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, and the late Stuart Scott's daughters paid tribute to their father while marking the 10th anniversary of his heartfelt speech at the ESPYS.

The event, held at Citizen News in Hollywood, brought a crowd of sports professionals together to celebrate those who use sports to make a difference.

Angel City won the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award.

"Last year we did 5,400 hours of community service with 1,700 volunteers," said the team's president, Julie Urman. "This is something that's part of our DNA, and to be honored in this way is really exceptional for this team."

Brice Christianson, founder of P-X-P, was honored with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award for his work to increase access in sports for deaf fans.

"P-X-P really is inspired from my deaf father, who grew up being bullied for being deaf and attended Green Bay Packers practices," Christianson said. "These players befriended him and changed his life."

Scott's daughters were also on hand for the event, recognizing their father's legacy 10 years after his iconic ESPYS speech while accepting the Jimmy V. Award.

"My dad's life is over," Taelor Scott told reporters, "but the community that he built never will be."

The ESPYS will air live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.