Angel City FC, San Diego Wave to kick off season Sunday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Angel City FC will kick off the 2025 NWSL regular season Sunday against San Diego Wave FC at BMO Stadium, with both teams joining together to demonstrate support for the Los Angeles community after January's devastating wildfires.

San Diego Wave will support Angel City's "Seats of Strength'' initiative for the match, a program that allows fans to purchase tickets to a home game at BMO Stadium for first responders and those impacted by the fires.

Angel City will match every ticket purchased, doubling the number of seats available to those individuals.

"Seats of Strength is our way of giving back to those who have always been there for our community -- our first responders, neighbors and city,'' Angel City CEO and Co Founder Julie Uhrman said. "It's an opportunity to come together, bring some joy and have some fun.''

Before the match begins, both teams will take the field for the national anthem wearing "LA Strong'' T-shirts provided by Angel City as a sign of unity spanning both organizations to show support of fire relief efforts and the families impacted by the devastation.

Additionally, the Wave's match kits will feature limited-edition San Diego Fire-Rescue Department patches on the back of the player jerseys to highlight its ongoing partnership with the local fire department.

"It's important to our club that we use the power of this sport to bring people together, especially in times of hardship,'' San Diego's Chief Impact Officer Shannon MacMillan said. "Uniting with Angel City to support the community is a meaningful way to honor those affected by the fires and to show appreciation to the first responders who have given so much to Southern California.''

Sunday's match will begin at 3:50 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

