SoCal group helping children with special needs gets new dance team shirts from Helpful Honda

ABC7 has once again teamed up with the Southern California Helpful Honda People to celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month and surprised the Angeles Especiales organization with customized shirts for its folklórico dance team.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An organization in Fontana received new shirts for its dance team, thanks to the SoCal Helpful Honda team.

"We wanted to help make the team feel their best during their practices and performances," said a Helpful Honda person as she presented the shirts to members of the group.

Angeles Especiales, which means "special angels" in Spanish, advocates for families of children with special needs.

"It's very important that parents get everything ... that way they can advocate for kids with special needs," said the group's founder Helen Neri.

Neri helps facilitate the dance classes for the children, which members say helps tremendously.

"I think that there's a very awesome connection with music, the heart and the brain, said Angeles Especiales member Haydee Maynez. "It helps us understand a lot of things ... what's a disability and how to be part of a community."

