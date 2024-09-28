Mexican mother-daughter duo prove they can do it all with their 'Las Angélicas Show'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The inseparable mother-daughter duo of Angélica María and Angélica Vale has proven over the years that they can do it all in the entertainment industry, and they are bringing their show to Inglewood to continue to prove it.

Angélica María is known as "La Novia de México," Spanish for Mexico's sweetheart, and has been a star for more than 70 years. She was just a child when she debuted during the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Now, she's the mother of "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Netflix.

She also paired up with Engelbert Humperdinck to sing "A Man Without Love".

Her daughter, Angélica Vale, followed in the family footsteps and is a star in her own right. She famously played "Ugly Betty" in the Mexican version of the show.

The Angélicas love what they do. Together, they have more than one hundred years of show business and have proven they can do it all.

"I did theater, movies, tours, singing, a lot of soap operas, records," said Angélica Maria. "We do a little bit of everything," added Angélica Vale.

Both Angélicas know hard work pays off in many ways. Angélica Maria got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Her daughter, in 2022.

The mother-daughter duo has worked on several projects together. Now they're excited to reunite on stage with their "Las Angélicas Show" Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood.

The show had been in the works for several years.

"This project came about 20 years ago, when my dad was already very ill. He said 'Hey, if I get out of this, let's get together and go on tour, the three of us,'" said Angélica Vale. "My daddy didn't come out, but my mom and I kept that little itch to get together and do something together," she added.

Fans can expect to see the Angélicas showcase the talents they're known for during this fun musical experience.

"We were born to be on stage. We were born to be on camera. We just love it," said Angélica Vale.

The show will kick off Saturday Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park.