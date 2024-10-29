Family-owned OC sports store sees record demand for Dodger gear amid World Series

Owners Mike Gaspar and Leah Baccanti said that Shohei Ohtani has been a key factor in driving this new wave of Dodger blue.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Sports Addict, a popular sports store in Fountain Valley, has long been known as the go-to spot for Angels fans in Orange County. But this year, there's been a new surge of Dodger fans flocking to the store.

"Angels were very popular in 2002 when they won it, but since then they haven't been there the Dodgers have been there, won their pennant 12 straight years," said Charlie Phillips, a former pitcher for the Dodgers in 1976.

"It's been amazing; we've been so lucky. Because Ohtani was a local guy on the Angels and leaving having gone to another local team, for us it really is the best scenario," Baccanti said.

"We've pretty much been an Angel store and people have called us the Angel store for the past 20 years. And this year, we've almost sold twice as much Dodgers as Angels. So it's an amazing transformation," Gaspar said.

In September, fans flooded the store when Ohtani made history by hitting his 50/50 record.

"What he did this year was incredible with the 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, so I wanted something to commemorate that," said Huntington Beach resident Joh Borbon.

And now, with the Dodgers competing in the World Series, fans are pouring in once again to snag their gear.

"If you need something, this is the place to go," said Seal Beach resident Bob Turner.

"They take care of our needs. Everything I've ever wanted, if they don't have it, he'll order it for me and I'll get it in a week," said Huntington Beach resident Steve Luciano.

As the Dodgers continue their postseason run, Baccanti and Gaspar said they're gearing up for more demand, preparing for the possibility of a World Series win.