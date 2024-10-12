Family seeks justice after rock thrown at car kills woman on Antelope Valley highway

A family is mourning the tragic death of a 25-year-old woman, who was killed when a rock was thrown through her windshield on Highway 138 in the Antelope Valley.

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) -- The youngest of 16 children, Sarina Rodriguez was newly engaged and looking forward to her father walking her down the aisle.

But the 25-year-old lost her life on a desert highway just after midnight Tuesday.

Sarina was driving on Highway 138, a few miles east of Littlerock, when authorities say someone hurled a rock through her windshield and killed her.

"We're just devastated. There's nothing you really can say to make it better," Sarina's aunt Lorraine Harrity told Eyewitness News. "This is a very sad times in our lives. They took someone very special from us."

Sarina was the baby of the family - the one they worked to protect with a passion.

"I want the Lord to come and take me right with her," Sarina's mother Linda Rodriguez said. "I wish he would've just took me and not my daughter. She had her whole life ahead of her."

Detectives say a few days before the fatal rock-throwing incident, there were two similar incidents on the same stretch of highway.

In both cases, the drivers were injured by the rocks. One of the victims suffered severe injuries.

The Rodriguez family now seeks justice for Sarina.

"They've got to find this guy. They've got to find him, whatever it takes," Sarina's father Danny Rodriguez said.

Harrity asks for the suspect to turn themselves in.

"You've hurt a lot of people," Harrity said. "You took somebody away that brought light into this world where there's no light these days."