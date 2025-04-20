Anti-Trump protesters rally in Los Angeles and across the country

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered across the Southland Saturday to protest recent moves by the Trump administration.

The demonstrations are part of a nationwide series of "Hands Off! Our Democracy, Stop the Cuts Rally" protests.

Regular demonstrations have been held against President Donald Trump on recent weekends in downtown Los Angeles and other Southland spots. The protesters generally focus on the administration's increased deportations, steep tariffs, program cuts and mass layoffs of federal workers.

At City Hall in downtown L.A. Saturday, demonstrators said Trump and wealthy members of his administration, like billionaire Elon Musk, are attacking working people and democratic policies. Other protesters there denounced the administration's effort to conduct mass deportations.

The L.A. protest was just one of many this weekend. Various groups planned to hold "Hands Off!" rallies in every state. Rallies were also held in Dublin, Ireland and Lisbon, Portugal.

City News Service contributed to this report.

