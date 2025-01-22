24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
1 student killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Nashville high school; suspect dead

ByEmily Shapiro ABCNews logo
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 7:28PM
Shots fired at Nashville high school, shooter 'no longer a threat': School district
Antioch High School in Nashville is on lockdown after shots were fired inside the school, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

A 17-year-old boy opened fire at a Nashville high school on Wednesday, killing one student and wounding a second student, according to police.

The teenager, who was armed with a pistol, fired multiple shots in the cafeteria at Antioch High School around 11:09 a.m., Nashville police said.

The suspect then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

One female student was killed. A second female student suffered a graze wound to the arm and is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

A male student was also injured in the incident but was not shot, police said. The cause of the injury was not clear.

A motive is not known, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

