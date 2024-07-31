Pole Fire: Evacuations issued for brush fire in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations have been issued for a brush fire in Apple Valley that has grown to more than 300 acres.

The Pole Fire was reported around 4:26 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Roundup Way and Central Road, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials estimate the blaze has burned about 350 acres.

Evacuations were ordered for residents in the area living south of Roundup Way, the Apple Valley Fire Protection District said. The agency reported damage to outbuildings, but there have been no injuries so far.

Southern California Edison de-energized poles in the evacuation area as dozers and water-dropping aircraft battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cal Fire, the Bureau of Land Management and the Apple Valley Fire Protection District are working to extinguish the flames.