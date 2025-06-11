Evacuations ordered as brush fire in Apple Valley grows to more than 1,500 acres

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued Tuesday afternoon for a brush fire in Apple Valley that has grown to more than 1,500 acres.

The Ranch Fire was reported minutes after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Bowen Ranch Road and Roundup Way, according to fire officials.

An evacuation order has been issued for the area from Milpas Drive to High Road, south of Highway 18, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said on X.

Cal Fire reported the blaze has grown to 1,533 acres as of 4:14 p.m.

An evacuation site has been established at Sitting Bull Academy at 19445 Sitting Bull Road.

"Please evacuate safely and immediately," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.