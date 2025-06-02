Arcadia woman captures video of bears, bobcat on her property

We're hearing from a woman who caught videos of bears and a bobcat on her property in Arcadia.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Arcadia woman is sharing her thoughts after she captured extraordinary video of bears and a bobcat on her property.

The owner, Nana Shen, caught the footage last month. She says the critters visit pretty often and they love to feast on all kinds of fruit.

She added the animals are pretty friendly, but they are still cautious since they have a small dog.

"We're not threatened by them...," she told Eyewitness News. "We do share the same living area, you know. The resources they need are just water and food. Once they find their food and water, they will leave but they will remember who has the food, and they come back."

Shen also said the bear cubs will just follow their mother wherever she goes.