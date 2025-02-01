PCH reopening is postponed, Pacific Palisades checkpoints to remain in place, Mayor Bass says

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) -- The planned reopening of Pacific Coast Highway in the Palisades Fire burn zone has been postponed, and checkpoints in the area will remain in place, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's office said Saturday night.

PCH will reopen one lane in each direction at reduced speeds on Monday, and new locations to obtain resident and contractor access passes will be announced Sunday, according to a news release.

PCH had previously been scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The plan to keep the checkpoints in place "addresses concerns from the Palisades community as well as strains on the LAPD's ability to operate citywide," the mayor's office said in a statement, adding that the Police Department has been on tactical alert since Jan. 7.

"This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible," Bass said in a statement.

Starting Monday, LAPD will transfer responsibility for Pacific Palisades access to CHP and the National Guard, allowing the LAPD to increase its service citywide while also keeping the Palisades secure, the news release said.

The mayor's office released a bullet-point list of information for residents in the area:

-- Checkpoints and proof-of-residence or entry pass will still be required to enter the Palisades.

-- On Sunday, resident and contractor access passes can be obtained at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Lot 3) in the City of Santa Monica between 10 AM and 5 PM.

-- Contractors are allowed in the fire area and are required to provide identification and proof that they have been hired by specific residents within the impacted areas.

-- Contractors must report to the check-in area (Lot 3) each day to be granted access and will be provided a pass to enter.

Rain is in the forecast for next week, and the roadway will be monitored for hazards by the Los Angeles County Public Works Department, the sheriff's department and Caltrans, Horvath's office said.

Updates on road closures countywide can be found at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

