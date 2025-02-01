All areas of Pacific Coast Highway to reopen Sunday with limits

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) -- With cleanup and restoration work still ongoing in the wake of the Palisades Fire, all areas of Pacific Coast Highway will nonetheless reopen to essential traffic beginning Sunday, though with only one lane open in each direction and with reduced speeds in effect.

The announcement was made Friday by the Emergency Operations Joint Information Center and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Horvath called the reopening "an important step forward in Los Angeles County's recovery from the devastating Palisades Fire.''

The reopening will go into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday in all areas of PCH, Horvath's office said.

"Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities,'' Horvath said in a statement. "This reopening is a step forward in our recovery for communities that endured both the Palisades and Franklin Fires.''

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway without resident checkpoints will be accompanied by a zero tolerance Los Angeles Police Department surge, Chief Jim McDonnell said during a virtual town hall Friday.

McDonnell said 33 patrol cars are being deployed 24/7 in Pacific Palisades along with new automated license

plate readers. Before the fires, Pacific Palisades usually had two officers in one car patrolling the area, according to McDonnell.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also deployed additional California Highway Patrol officers along Pacific Coast Highway, with a marked patrol vehicle stationed every half-mile along the state-owned right-of-way to protect drivers, traffic flow and public safety between Santa Monica and Malibu, according to Bass.

There will be a 25 mph speed limit along the reopened stretch of Pacific Coast Highway and all signals will be flashing red, Bass announced.

There will be one lane open in each direction between McClure Tunnel and Carbon Beach Terrace, Bass said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible as extreme congestion is expected and to be mindful of the active construction zone and watch for trucks moving in and out.

The one lane in each direction and reduced speeds will allow cleanup and utility repairs to continue, Horvath's office said.

Rain is in the forecast for next week, and the roadway will be monitored for hazards by the Los Angeles County Public Works Department, the sheriff's department and Caltrans, Horvath's office said.

Updates on road closures countywide can be found at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.