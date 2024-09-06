Arizona 12-year-old has been receiving 'get better' texts meant for 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

PHOENIX -- A 12-year-old in Arizona just got his own phone this year, and he was in for a big surprise this week.

Lincoln Shreck got hundreds of text messages meant for 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall, who was injured in a shooting in San Francisco.

Pearsall was shot in the chest, but team leaders have said he was miraculously lucky and is making a good recovery. He was even present at 49ers practice on Thursday and watched from the sidelines.

It turns out Schreck's number is Pearsall's old number when he lived in Tempe, Arizona.

Lincoln is now getting well wishes for Pearsall from old friends.

"'Ricky, I'm sure you probably have a new number, praying for you tonight,'" Shreck said one of the messages read.

"I was responding 'wrong number' to as many as I could and after a couple of them, one of them responded that it was the former number of an NFL player," Schreck said.

Schreck says he wants Pearsall to know that his former classmates are thinking about him and he's getting more support than he may realize.