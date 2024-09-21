"I'm not saying what I did was the right way to discipline him," he said. "It was not the right way, and for that, I am sorry."

Arleta man seen on video kicking his dog speaks out, says it attacked one of his pet pigs

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Arleta man who was caught on video kicking his dog spoke out about the incident, apologizing for his actions.

The video, which is now being investigated by Los Angeles Animal Services, shows the man kicking the dog in the head. The pet owner, identified only as Abraham, said he and his wife have some pet pigs in their backyard. He said the dog attacked one of the pigs and drew blood.

"My dog has a history of violence," he said.

Abraham explained what you see in the video after he separated the dog and pig.

" [ There was ] only one way for me to stop it," said Abraham. "Obviously ... it's the way it is. People will always look at it ... the wrong time, the wrong way. I'm not just abusing my dog. I love my dog to death."

"I get it looks bad," Abraham continued. "I'm not saying what I did was the right way to discipline him. It was not the right way, and for that, I am sorry. I apologize for that. I know I was in the wrong for that, but my instincts kicked in that ... Stop my dog one way or the other. That was the only way I could stop it."

Abraham says animal control came and took the pigs and his dogs to a nearby shelter.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News he hopes the dog is OK.

"I hope that it gets a new home with someone else that would actually appreciate the animal and give it a life worth living," said the neighbor.

The condition of the dog seen in the video is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.