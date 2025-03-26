24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by police in Walnut Park

ByChris Cristi KABC logo
Wednesday, March 26, 2025 10:42PM
WALNUT PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by police in Walnut Park Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fatal shooting occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Seville Avenue and Walnut Street, according to the South Gate Police Department.

SGPD was conducting an armed robbery investigation when they located the suspect.

The suspect was then shot and killed.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

