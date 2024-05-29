WATCH LIVE

Armed suspect holds 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint during overnight robbery in Duarte, police say

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 6:47PM
An armed suspect held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint during an overnight robbery at a 7-Eleven in Duarte, authorities said.

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed suspect held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint during an overnight robbery at a 7-Eleven in Duarte, authorities said.

The robbery was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect made off with about $300 in cash and remained at large, a sheriff's spokesperson told ABC7.

No injuries were reported.

The robber was described only as wearing a black mask and black gloves, authorities said.

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a new string of robberies at six more 7-Elevens stores across Los Angeles County.

It was unclear whether the robbery was linked to multiple recent robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

