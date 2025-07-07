Arrest made after driver killed in hit-and-run crash in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- One person has died after a hit-and-run crash in Paramount early Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.
A driver was killed when their white sedan was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup.
Deputies said the driver of the truck ran from the area. It's unknown if anyone if there were any passengers in the truck.
In a later update, officials said a possible suspect was later detained.
A couple of hours after the crash, an L.A. sheriff's deputy's car was hit by a possible drunk driver while the deputy was conducting traffic control at the crash site.
The driver who hit the deputy's car failed a sobriety test and was arrested, according to deputies.