Arson probe underway in Chinatown after witness reports seeing man with gas can igniting fires

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arson investigation was underway after firefighters extinguished two structure fires early Tuesday morning in Chinatown and witnesses reported seeing a suspect with a gas can, authorities said.

The fires were reported about 2:15 a.m.in the 800 and 900 blocks of North Broadway. News video from the scene showed Los Angeles Fire Department personnel dousing flames at a street-facing business and at a small shack-like structure in the parking lot behind a two-story building.

A security guard who called 911 said an unidentified man was seen setting fires, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A detailed description of the possible suspect was not available.

Officers arrived at the scene and conducted a search but no suspect was found.

No injuries were reported in the fires.