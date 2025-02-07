Arson suspect charged with igniting brush fire near Chatsworth Reservoir

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man has been charged with two felony counts in connection with a brush fire this week near the Chatsworth Reservoir, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Thursday.

Alejandro Martinez, 41, was allegedly restrained about 4:30 p.m. Monday by a group of people until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived and took him into custody, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Martinez pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count each of arson of a structure or forest and attempt to burn, and is due back in a San Fernando courtroom Feb. 13.

He could face a maximum of six years and eight months in state prison if he is convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"As we continue to recover from the devastation of recent wildfires, this case is a stark reminder of the grave threat alleged arsonists pose to our communities," Hochman said in a statement announcing the charges. "We have seen firsthand the destruction, displacement, and loss of life caused by these senseless acts. Let me be clear -- if you intentionally set fire to our land, endanger our residents, and threaten our first responders, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."