Arsonist sets fire to family-owned beauty supply store in Santee Alley, video shows

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fifteen years of hard work went up in flames when an arsonist targeted a family-owned store in Los Angeles' Fashion District. Now that family is asking for help as they try to recover from an almost immeasurable loss.

AIR7 was over the fire when it broke out Tuesday morning in Santee Alley.

Security footage shows what appears to be a man dousing the area outside the store with a liquid, and hiding behind a dumpster before he lights the fire and runs away. The flames erupt moments later.

The L.A. Fire Department was able to knock down the fire in about 18 minutes. The flames were contained to the first floor of the corner commercial building.

According to the owners of the business, HM Hormuiguitas, they lost all of their merchandise.

"This is unacceptable and we hope to find the person or people who sent him to do this to us," said Valerie Mendez. "It is so unfair since we're always trying to just work. We are the first people to be here in the morning (and) last people to close the store."

"It just breaks my heart. I've been working here since I was a child and for this to happen to us is just weird. We still can't believe it."

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but the arson suspect who was caught on video remains on the loose. The family says they have no idea who it is.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Los Angeles fire investigators.

The store was the family's only source of income. A GoFundMe page has been established to help them recover and reopen the store as soon as possible.