Texas artist paints mural, builds creative crosses to memorialize those lost in SoCal fires

Artist Roberto Marquez builds cross-filled memorial in Pasadena as place of reflection to honor lives lost in the Palisades and Eaton firestorms

PASADENA (KABC) -- Roberto Marquez came all the way from Dallas to paint this mural and put up these crosses in hopes of helping the Southern California community heal after the Palisades and Eaton Firestorms.

"Especially those lives that were lost. We don't want the memories to disappear just overnight," said Marquez.

Each cross represents a life that was lost in both fires. People who pass by say it puts it all into perspective.

"It's one thing to see a number in an article, but this makes it very, very real. And it's hard to see," said Ruby.

"I feel for the families, and I definitely pray for them. And hope that they come out stronger," said Daniel Funaki.

Marquez started making these tributes more than six years ago. Since then, he's gone city to city, memorializing everything from a Fernando Valenzuela mural here in Los Angeles to the dozens of migrants found dead in San Antonio, to the more recent New Orleans truck attack.

"Eventually the memorial became like a shrine, a temple, a place to connect, reflect, to pray, to cry you know?" said Marquez.

He hopes that's what this corner becomes for the people of Southern California.

"I think it will be a good connection for us to send a message that we care," said Marquez. "We are united, and we are resilient."

He knows that his art is just one small part of a bigger picture that can help kickstart the healing process.

"Exactly and that's why you mention the importance and why I do what I do, this is something I start, and the community helps me follow and connect with others," said Marquez.

The memorial can be found at the corner of North Lake Ave. and East Villa St. in Pasadena.