Assault suspect seen in court after being charged in attack of woman at Pasadena Metro station

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who allegedly attacked a woman at a Metro station in Pasadena, threw her onto the train tracks and then into oncoming traffic in a freeway carpool lane has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and mayhem.

Juan Pablo Flores, 33, made his first public appearance in court Tuesday after being charged in connection with the attack on a woman at the Metro A Line's Allen Station.

Deputies responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 7. to the Metro station, where a woman was punched multiple times in an unprovoked attack, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman fell to the ground and endured several more blows before the suspect -- subsequently identified by prosecutors as Flores -- pushed her onto the tracks, "dragged her across the cement freeway divider," and onto a traffic lane on the freeway, authorities said.

The suspect was later located and taken into custody at the intersection of Allen Avenue and Villa Street by Sheriff's Transit Bureau personnel without incident, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed last week in stable condition.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones as she begins her journey toward recovery following this horrific attack," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. "No one should have to endure such brutality, and everyone deserves to go about their day without fear for their safety. We will not tolerate violence on our transit system and will continue holding those responsible fully accountable for their crimes."

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger commended the transit deputies for responding quickly.

"This incident is a perfect example of why we need to urgently address safety issues, not only on the Metro train system but also at stations," Barger said in a statement.

Barger also said she expects a full report from Metro concerning security measures that will be put in place to ensure safety, especially during early morning commute hours.

"Our Metro board has already taken some steps to improve public safety, including enforcing fares. But it's obvious to me that our Metro system commuters are still confronted with serious issues that cannot be ignored," Barger said.

Fellow County Supervisor Janice Hahn -- who, like Barger, sits on the Metro Board of Directors -- issued a statement saying, "The details of the attack against a woman early this morning at the Allen Station in Pasadena are disturbing and I am grateful that the victim is recovering and that the suspect is in custody.

"Our board will need a full investigation into this incident, an accounting of where both Metro's contracted law enforcement and transit security were when this woman was attacked, and a plan to increase security during early morning commuting hours. Our trains, buses, and stations must be safe for our riders and we have to continue to implement safety reforms to get our system to that point."

Flores has remained behind bars since his arrest less than an hour after the attack, jail records show.

He is due back in a Pasadena courtroom Oct. 9. A date is scheduled to be set then for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

If convicted as charged, Flores could face a potential life prison sentence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

City News Service contributed to this report.