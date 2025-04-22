Assembly Bill 602 aims to stop CA colleges from punishing students who call 911 during drug overdose

Assembly Bill 602 would stop colleges and universities in California from punishing students who call 911 for help during an overdose.

Assembly Bill 602 would stop colleges and universities in California from punishing students who call 911 for help during an overdose.

Assembly Bill 602 would stop colleges and universities in California from punishing students who call 911 for help during an overdose.

Assembly Bill 602 would stop colleges and universities in California from punishing students who call 911 for help during an overdose.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the case of a drug overdose, every minute counts. That's why Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced Assembly Bill 602, legislation that would stop colleges and universities in California from punishing students who call 911 for help during an overdose.

"California's Good Samaritan Law already protects people from arrest or prosecution when they call for help during a medical emergency related to overdoses," said Haney. "But those protections do not currently extend to discipline on campuses."

Haney says UCs, CSUs and the community colleges in California all have different policies as it relates to punishment for students who call for help during a drug overdose. These range from automatic sanctions to automatic drug tests even for bystanders.

"We talk a lot about destigmatizing mental health challenges and substance abuse disorders. We hold awareness weeks, we put up posters telling students it's OK to ask for help," said Saanvi Arora, executive director of the Youth Power Project. "But without concrete policy changes like AB 602, these efforts amount to little more than empty promises."

"I never thought I would overdose on my freshman dorm room floor," said TJ McGee, a UC Berkeley student.

After his overdose, McGee says he was met with disciplinary action and no support.

"The institution didn't ask me why I overdosed, or how I was coping," McGee said. "No one directed me to recovery spaces, therapy, academic support or even basic compassion and human reassurance."

Along with prohibiting schools from issuing punishment to students who seek help or experience an overdose, AB 602 would require institutions to connect those students with support services.

Aditi Hariharan, president of the UC Student Association, says currently at the UC, six out of 10 UC campuses have collegiate recovery programs, but she says more could be done.

"And these are programs that offer peer support, connection to resources and foster a recovery culture on campuses and do much more," Hariharan said. "Out of these programs that do exist, only three campuses have full-time staff allocated to these programs."

We've reached out to the UC system but have not heard back. The bill will be heard in the state assembly at the end of this month.