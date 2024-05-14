At least 8 teens hospitalized after ingesting unknown substance near La Brea Tar Pits, LAFD says

At least eight teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday after they apparently ingested some sort of substance that left them with an "altered level of consciousness," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

At least eight teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday after they apparently ingested some sort of substance that left them with an "altered level of consciousness," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

At least eight teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday after they apparently ingested some sort of substance that left them with an "altered level of consciousness," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

At least eight teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday after they apparently ingested some sort of substance that left them with an "altered level of consciousness," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least eight teens were sent to the hospital Tuesday after they apparently ingested an unknown substance that left them with an "altered level of consciousness," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Details are limited, but according to investigators, paramedics responded to the area near the La Brea Tar Pits on Wilshire Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

The fire department called it a "multi-patient medical" incident, reporting "at least eight young persons ... with altered level of consciousness after apparent contact with or ingestion of a yet to be identified product or substance." It's unclear if they were on the Tar Pits property.

All the teens were taken to the hospital. According to ABC News, the teens are expected to be okay.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured several patients being placed on gurneys and loaded into ambulances.

The Los Angeles Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.