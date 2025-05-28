Attempted robbery suspect pistol-whips worker at donut shop in Harvard Heights

Responding police officers opened fire, but the suspect was not struck.

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting involving its officers after an allegedly armed man tried to rob a donut shop in Harvard Heights.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Winchell's on Western Avenue near Venice Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Authorities say the suspect had a handgun and pistol-whipped a woman who was working at the store. She was said to be conscious and breathing.

Officers saw him flee from the store on foot and eventually encountered the man in a nearby U-Haul parking lot.

At some point, officers opened fire but the suspect was not struck, authorities added. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officers then used a Taser to take the suspect into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.