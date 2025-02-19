Attorney works to prevent destruction of Eaton Fire evidence; Edison calls accusations 'absurd'

As the investigation into what caused the devastating Eaton Fire continues, an attorney who is suing Southern California Edison was in court Tuesday, attempting to ensure that none of the equipment that possibly ignited the fire is destroyed.

"They have fought us tooth and nail on that," attorney Ali Moghaddas said outside the courthouse. "You would think that they would agree -- you'd think that they'd say, 'Of course. We want what you want' -- to make sure that the evidence is preserved, so that people have a right -- an opportunity -- to determine what happened, to figure it out."

Edison insists it is cooperating and is committed to finding answers.

"It's really disheartening to see this kind of a false narrative and absurd accusations being created by the plaintiffs' counsel," Edison spokeswoman Kathleen Dunleavy said. "Southern California Edison is committed to this investigation."

Some victims are suing the utility and blaming faulty equipment for allegedly causing the massive fire.

Multiple videos apparently show a power line catching fire in the same area where the Eaton Fire originated during a high wind event that the National Weather Service described as a "particularly dangerous situation."