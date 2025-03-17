Authorities investigating crash involving San Bernardino County sheriff's vehicle in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash involving one of its patrol vehicles in Victorville.

The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of El Evado and Seneca roads. The sheriff's department posted about the crash on X, urging residents to expect delays due a heavy police presence.

The sheriff's department told Eyewitness News there were injuries reported, but details on the extent of those injuries were unavailable due to downed power lines in the area.

AIR7 was above the crash site and captured a body covered with an American flag.

Southern California Edison crews are en route to the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.