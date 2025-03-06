Authorities investigating reports of possible overdose at middle school near MacArthur Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating reports of a possible overdose at a middle school near MacArthur Park.

The incident was reported Thursday morning at John Liechty Middle School on Union Avenue.

Details are limited, but AIR7 flew above the scene when at least two people were loaded into ambulances.

It's unclear if any students were involved.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Los Angeles School Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.