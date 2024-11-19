OC Sheriff's Department warns holiday package deliveries open opportunities for porch theft

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- With the holidays just around the corner, more people are having packages delivered to their homes. Law enforcement officials are warning about so-called porch pirates who are looking for opportunities to take them.

Chris Herrera remembers the surreal feeling when he first watched the surveillance video of his packages being stolen. It happened Saturday in broad daylight, just two minutes after his packages were delivered. A man walked up and took the Christmas gifts.

"Wait, that's my house," Herrera remembered his reaction as he watched the recording from work. "You feel invaded. You feel violated."

The suspect appeared to cover his face with an empty box. He then swapped that old box for a couple new, full ones. Less than an hour later, a neighbor knocked in Herrera's door.

"We got your box," Herrera remembered his neighbor saying. "They managed to trace our address because on the empty box that apparently the thief dropped at their house too and that's where we started conversing."

Herrera said the same suspect was seen on his neighbor's security camera footage swapping out boxes.

With a good shot of the vehicle and license plate, Herrera reached out to law enforcement.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department wasn't commenting on this case Monday, but Public Information Officer Sgt. Matt Parrish, said it's just that time of year.

To avoid becoming a victim of porch theft, Parrish recommends you track your packages and be home when they arrive. You can request a signature requirement or have neighbors and security cameras on alert. Your delivery can also be made in-store for pickup.

Above all, never confront a suspect. Get a good description instead.

"A great physical description just detailing what the person looks like and their clothing that they're wearing. Also if you saw them come on a bike or a skateboard or in a vehicle - any colors that might be associated with their clothing or vehicle or mode of transportation - or if they're with anybody else," Sgt. Parrish said.

Herrera is grateful Amazon is replacing his family's gifts, but he wants to use his experience to help others in his community by spreading the word.

"I don't want anybody to go through what I went through," Herrera said.

Sgt. Parrish recommends if you're witnessing a theft, call 911 immediately. If you find out about it after it happens, call your local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number. That's 714-647-7000 for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.